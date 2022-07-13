CEAT SportDrive High-Performance Tyre For Luxury Sedans & SUVs Launched

Expanding its product lineup in India, CEAT has launched its new range of high-performance tyres for luxury sedans and SUVs - the CEAT SportDrive. These tyres were introduced in the European market in 2017 and now have been brought to our shores after being customised especially for the Indian road conditions.

CEAT SportDrive range of tyres are specifically designed keeping in mind the requirements of luxury sedans and SUVs in the Indian automotive market. The carefully crafted SportDrive ensures superior control and comfort.

Its asymmetric tread pattern with MRC Technology offers excellent cornering stability and precise steering control at high speeds while the advanced tread technology helps in lowering noise levels, thus leading to a comfortable driving experience. The tyre’s Dual Silica Compound ensures excellent grip on the road in both wet and dry conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer (COO), CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “The launch of CEAT SportDrive and CEAT SportDrive SUV tyres in India marks our entry into the luxury tyre category, fulfilling a long-standing demand of our customers. The tyre has been performing extremely well in European markets and has now been customized to meet Indian road and weather conditions. It marks yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter everyday by allowing luxury car owners in India to let their enthusiasm meet the reliability of SportDrive.”

The CEAT SportDrive range is available in 11 sizes for rims size of 17 to 19, covering a wide range of premium passenger car models like Mercedes-Benz CLA, C-Class, E-Class, BMW 1 series, 3 series, 5 Series, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90, Audi A8, Volkswagen Tiguan Q5, MINI Cooper amongst others.