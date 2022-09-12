Cashback Offer on Yamaha Fascino 125 For Limited Period

Yamaha has announced a cashback offer on the Fascino 125 Hybrid. This offer is valid only for a limited period.

Customers who will buy the drum brake variant of the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid scooter will get a cashback of Rs 1500. This offer is not applicable on the silver colour of the scooter. It is valid till the end of this month, i.e. 30 Sept 2022.

The cashback offer is applicable across authorised Yamaha Dealerships in Maharashtra (excl. Goa), West Bengal and Orissa, followed by Baroda, Surat and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

With the upcoming festivities, Yamaha will continue to introduce equally exciting offers for its product line-up, allowing customers to make the most of the festivities.