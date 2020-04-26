Camou-free Hyundai i10 N Line spotted in the wild for the first time

The Hyundai i10 N Line has been spotted without camouflage on the road for the first time. The sportiest i10 to the date is Hyundai’s fourth N Line model.

The first-ever Hyundai i10 N Line has a more dynamic styling with cues borrowed from Hyundai’s high-performance sub-brand Hyundai N. It can be immediately identified from redesigned bumpers with a skid plate (front)/diffuser (rear), unique, single-piece grille with diagonal LED DRLs and bigger, 16-inch alloy wheels in a distinctive design and twin-tip exhaust.

The N Line variant flaunts various exterior elements in red colour to signify its sportier character. These include red highlights on the skid plate and the diffuser, red accents in the grille, red accent ring on the wheels and red i10 logo on the X-shaped C-pillar. Also exclusive to this variant on this outside are N Line badges on the grille and the front fenders.

The interior of the Hyundai i10 N Line has some eye-catching styling bits as well. It includes a steering wheel featuring a perforated leather finish, distinctive upholstery and unique gearshift lever, metal pedals with a brushed metal finish and slip-resistant rubber pads. Also exclusive to the N Line variant on the inside are red stitching and N logo on the steering wheel, the gear shift lever and the seat covers, and red air vent rings.

Under the hood, the Hyundai i10 N Line packs the same 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that is available in the Hyundai i10 Nios in India. However, the maximum power and the maximum torque, which are 100 PS and 172 Nm respectively, are delivered at 4,500 rpm and 1,500 rpm respectively instead of 6,000 rpm and 1,500-4,000 rpm respectively. A 5-speed manual transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

The Hyundai i10 N Line will go on sale in Europe this summer (June-August). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: autospy.net]