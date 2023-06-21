Cadillac's First Ever Electric SUV ESCALADE IQ to be Revealed on Aug 9

Cadillac has announced that it is going to reveal the Cadillac ESCALADE IQ on August 9. Here is a quick video teaser of the same.

The all-new Cadillac ESCALADE IQ is the brand’s first-ever all-electric full-size SUV that represents the reinvention of Cadillac’s most iconic nameplate.

The debut of ESCALADE IQ marks the next step in Cadillac’s commitment to offering a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade.

The ESCALADE IQ will be produced at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, which was renovated and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment to serve as the launchpad for GM’s EV strategy.