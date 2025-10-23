Cadillac Escalade IQ to Get Eyes-Off Driving by 2028 with GM’s New AI Tech

General Motors has announced a major leap toward full vehicle autonomy with eyes-off driving capability coming to the Cadillac Escalade IQ in 2028. The feature will debut for highway use and will be complemented by conversational AI features rolling out across GM vehicles next year.

The system uses a fusion of lidar, radar, and cameras to create a real-time perception layer, trained with millions of miles of driving data. Built on GM’s Super Cruise foundation and enhanced with autonomous expertise from Cruise, the setup blends hands-free convenience with AI-driven decision-making. When active, turquoise lighting on the dashboard and mirrors indicates that the Escalade IQ is driving itself.

GM says its Super Cruise has already enabled over 700 million hands-free miles with zero system-related crashes, paving the way for what the company calls its “most trusted and scalable eyes-off technology.” Availability will vary by state due to differing regulations.

Starting next year, GM vehicles will also gain Google Gemini-powered conversational AI, allowing natural voice commands for navigation, messaging, and trip planning — such as finding nearby chargers or prepping for meetings. The automaker is developing its own AI platform for future models, integrated with OnStar to offer maintenance insights, personalised recommendations, and vehicle preconditioning.

Both innovations will run on GM’s next-gen computing architecture, launching in 2028, which promises 35x more AI performance and 1,000x more bandwidth than current systems. Together, they mark a bold step toward a future where GM vehicles can drive, think, and communicate — seamlessly and intelligently.