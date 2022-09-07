BYD Showroom in Delhi Opens, First Outlet in the Region

BYD India has opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger electric vehicles. The outlet will be managed by Landmark BYD and is the fourth BYD dealership showroom in India.

The BYD Showroom Delhi was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Landmark BYD.

Landmark BYD will offer consumers in the capital access to BYD’s pure electric vehicles. Possessing considerable experience in the automobile industry, Landmark BYD also has an extensive reach thanks to its wide network which covers the neighboring regions.

Spread across 6,600 square feet, this state-of-the-art 3S BYD Showroom Delhi is one of the largest for BYD in India. Fully-trained technicians, service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area and a showroom display floor work together to provide customers with the best in-store experience in Okhla Industrial Hub. The hub is strategically located in South Delhi abutting the border of Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh).