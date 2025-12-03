BYD Seal 6 DM-i Duo Scores 5-Star Euro NCAP Rating

BYD has strengthened its European credentials with the Seal 6 DM-i saloon and Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate earning a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The latest results highlight impressive scores—92% for adult occupant protection and 90% for child safety, thanks to top marks in both frontal offset and side-impact tests. This achievement expands BYD’s list of top-rated models in Europe to nine since its passenger car debut in 2022.

The Seal 6 DM-i recorded maximum scores in the side barrier and side pole impact assessments, underscoring its strong structure and occupant protection. Euro NCAP also praised the brand’s in-house driver assistance tech, awarding 84% in vulnerable road user protection and 85% in safety assistance, calling the systems “excellent”.

Both models blend safety with long-range capability.

The Seal 6 DM-i saloon offers up to 65 miles of electric-only driving and a combined range of 935 miles.

The Seal 6 DM-i Touring provides 62 miles of EV range, up to 839 miles combined, and a generous 1,535 litres of luggage space.

Feature highlights include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, NFC-based smartphone access, and large infotainment touchscreens. BYD’s new DM-i duo began reaching European dealerships in September, giving buyers a strong hybrid alternative backed by class-leading safety credentials.