BYD ATTO 2 Debuts in UK with Sharp Pricing and Smart Tech

BYD has confirmed pricing and specifications for its all-new ATTO 2, the brand’s most affordable electric SUV yet. Available in two trims – Boost and Comfort – prices start at £30,850 for Boost, while the higher-spec Comfort comes in at £34,950.

Compact yet practical, the ATTO 2 blends city-friendly dimensions with big-car comfort and technology. Standard features include a 12.8-inch rotatable touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker audio system, intelligent voice control, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability that can power everyday devices.

Powertrain options differ by trim. The Boost variant uses a 51.1 kWh battery, offering up to 214 miles of combined range, or 302 miles in city driving. With an 82 kW DC charger, it can replenish from 30–80% in just 30 minutes. The Comfort model upgrades to a 64.8 kWh battery, stretching range to 261 miles. Its faster 155 kW DC charger enables a 30–80% top-up in as little as 21 minutes.

At the core of the ATTO 2 is BYD’s Blade Battery, engineered for safety, durability, and efficiency. The SUV also debuts BYD’s advanced Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology in this segment. By integrating the battery directly into the chassis and using its top cover as part of the cabin floor, CTB improves packaging, enhances rigidity, and elevates crash safety.

Positioned as an agile urban SUV, the ATTO 2 delivers the versatility and smart features EV buyers expect at a competitive price point. With its tech-forward cabin, practical range options, and BYD’s signature innovations, the ATTO 2 aims to strengthen the brand’s foothold in the European EV market.