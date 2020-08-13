BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi & Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi get costlier

The Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi got their BS6 update earlier this year. The former had a starting price of INR 66,730* whereas the latter retailed at INR 70,730*. Both the scooters received their first price hike in May, and now Yamaha has increased their price once again.

The BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi have become costlier by INR 2,000.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Ray ZR 125 Fi Drum INR 67,530 INR 69,530 INR 2,000 Ray ZR 125 Fi Disc INR 70,530 INR 72,530 INR 2,000 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi INR 71,530 INR 73,530 INR 2,000

So, now the BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi starts at INR 69,530* whereas the top-of-the-line BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi costs INR 73,530*. The list of features and technical specifications of both the scooters remain unaltered.

Engine Specs

Both the BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi are powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. This air-cooled mill is equipped with an electronic fuel injection system that ensures precise throttle response, enhanced performance, and increased fuel economy.

Features

There are several common features between the BS6 Ray ZR 125 Fi and Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi. For example, the apron-mounted headlight setup, LED DRL near the handlebar, large comfortable seat, 21-litre large under-seat storage space, side stand engine cut off, and a fully digital instrument console can be found in both the scooters.

The presence of some exclusive features, such as block pattern tyres, knuckle guards and slightly different side panels, is what makes the BS6 Ray ZR Street Rally 125 Fi different from the standard model.

Also Read: New BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 detailed in a walkaround video at a dealership

Colours

The BS6 Yamaha Ray ZR 125 Fi is available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Drum Brake variant comes in 2 colour options - Metallic Black and Cyan Blue, whereas the Disc Brake variant features 5 colour options - Dark Matte Blue, Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Matte Red Metallic, Metallic Black and Cyan Blue.