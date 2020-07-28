All-new 2020 Yamaha FZS 25 launched, costs INR 1.57 lakh - IAB Report

Along with the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, the Japanese company has also launched the 2020 Yamaha FZS 25 in the country. The all-new 250cc motorcycle is the latest addition in Yamaha’s FZ line-up. Just like we have the FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi, we will now have the FZ 25 and FZS 25.

The all-new 2020 Yamaha FZS 25 is a premium model over the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25. In terms of styling, both the quarter-litre motorcycles are quite identical to each other. However, the 2020 FZS 25 comes with a few additional features to justify its higher price of INR 1.57 lakh*. For reference, the BS6 FZ 25 costs INR 1.52 lakh*.

The exclusive features of the 2020 FZ 25 include a pair of knuckle guards and long visor. Apart from that, it will share the other elements with the BS6 FZ 25. It comes equipped with a revised bi-functional LED headlight with LED DRL, shaper headlight design, belly pan, multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, and side-stand cut-off switch safety feature. A set of telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable monocross rear shock handle the suspension tasks. The braking responsibilities have been assigned to a 282mm front disc and 220mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is also a part of the package.

To maintain the exclusivity of the 2020 Yamaha FZS 25, the company also provides distinctive colour schemes. These include Dark Cyan with gold-coloured alloy wheels, Dark Blue with gold-coloured alloy wheels and Metallic White with black alloy wheels.

Powering the 2020 FZS 25 is the same 249cc BS6 engine that is fitted in the new FZ 25. It is an air-cooled mill which is equipped with a SOHC set up. The electronic fuel injection ensures precise throttle response, enhanced performance, and improved fuel efficiency. The engine is capable of producing 20.8PS of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 20.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. As for the transmission, there is a 5-speed unit.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC Displacement 249 cc Maximum power 20.8 PS at 8000 rpm Maximum torque 20.1 Nm at 6000 rpm Fuel system Fuel injection Transmission 5-speed