Yamaha had confirmed that it will launch the BS6 FZ 25 and BS6 FZS 25 in April in February. Now, as the launch nears, the company has announced via its social media channels that both the quarter-litre naked bikes are "coming soon".

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 Features

The Yamaha FZ 25 will get some new features with the BS6 update. There will be a revised bi-functional LED headlight with LED DRL. The new headlight setup will have a sharper design. This will add more sportiness and aggressiveness to the bike’s overall visual appeal. Yamaha will also add an engine cowl and a multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, as well as a side-stand cut-off switch safety feature. The new BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 will be available in two colour options - Metallic Black and Racing Blue.

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Features

The BS6 FZS 25 will be a new addition in Yamaha’s FZ line-up. So, just like we have the Yamaha FZ-Fi and Yamaha FZS-Fi, we will now have the FZ 25 and FZS 25. In terms of styling, the FZS 25 and FZ 25 will be quite similar. The latter will have additional features - a pair of knuckle guards and a longer visor. Also, it will be available in distinctive colour schemes. These will include Dark Cyan with gold-coloured alloy wheels, Dark Blue with gold-coloured alloy wheels and Metallic White with black alloy wheels.

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 & BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Specs

Powering both the bikes will be a revised 249 cc single-cylinder engine air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC, fuel-injected engine producing 20.8 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. This engine will be linked to a 5-speed transmission.

The BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 and BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 will compete with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Bajaj Dominar 250 BS6 naked bikes.

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.