BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

Suzuki has increased the price of the BS6 Burgman Street 125. This is the first price hike for the BS6-compliant 125 cc maxi-scooter.

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was launched in February this year for a price of INR 77,900*. It has received its first price hike of INR 1,800 now. This means that the sticker price of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has now become INR 79,700*.

ModelOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
BS6 Burgman Street 125INR 77,900INR 79,700INR 1,800

As expected, the specifications and features of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 have remained unchanged.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the most stylish scooters available in the Indian market right now. It comes with a sporty full-LED headlight and position lights. The front apron of the maxi-scooter has sharp lines that impart an aggressive stance. For added visual appeal, there’s also a small windscreen. The rear of the Burgman Street 125 is also very interesting to look at thanks to the attractive taillight assembly and pillion grab rail. It is only the thin rear tyre that doesn’t gel with the scooter’s rearview.

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Key Features

  • Integrated engine start and kill switch
  • Suzuki easy start system
  • Multi-function fully-digital instrument cluster
  • DC socket in the glove box
  • Sporty muffler cover
  • Aluminium pillion footrest
  • Dual luggage hooks
  • Large 21.5 litres under-seat storage

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Specs

The 124 cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 comes with a fuel injection system, 2 valves and SOHC setup. The air-cooled mill has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 8.7 PS at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Dimensions

AspectMeasurements
Length1,880 mm
Width715 mm
Height1,140 mm
Wheelbase1,265 mm
Ground clearance 160 mm
Seat height780 mm
Kerb weight110 kg
Fuel tank capacity5.5 litres

Bs Vi Suzuki Burgman Street Red Auto Expo 2020 Lef
The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is available in 4 colour options.

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Colours

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is available in 4 colour options including Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Matte Black. Currently, the 125 cc Japanese maxi-scooter doesn’t really have a direct rival in India. However, it will face some serious competition from the Aprilia SXR 125, whose launch has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki Burgman Street 125 - Image Gallery

