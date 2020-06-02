BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 price hiked for the first time - IAB Report

Suzuki has increased the price of the BS6 Burgman Street 125. This is the first price hike for the BS6-compliant 125 cc maxi-scooter.

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 was launched in February this year for a price of INR 77,900*. It has received its first price hike of INR 1,800 now. This means that the sticker price of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 has now become INR 79,700*.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Burgman Street 125 INR 77,900 INR 79,700 INR 1,800

As expected, the specifications and features of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 have remained unchanged.

The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is one of the most stylish scooters available in the Indian market right now. It comes with a sporty full-LED headlight and position lights. The front apron of the maxi-scooter has sharp lines that impart an aggressive stance. For added visual appeal, there’s also a small windscreen. The rear of the Burgman Street 125 is also very interesting to look at thanks to the attractive taillight assembly and pillion grab rail. It is only the thin rear tyre that doesn’t gel with the scooter’s rearview.

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Key Features

Integrated engine start and kill switch

Suzuki easy start system

Multi-function fully-digital instrument cluster

DC socket in the glove box

Sporty muffler cover

Aluminium pillion footrest

Dual luggage hooks

Large 21.5 litres under-seat storage

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Specs

The 124 cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 comes with a fuel injection system, 2 valves and SOHC setup. The air-cooled mill has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 8.7 PS at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 1,880 mm Width 715 mm Height 1,140 mm Wheelbase 1,265 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Seat height 780 mm Kerb weight 110 kg Fuel tank capacity 5.5 litres

BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Colours

The BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is available in 4 colour options including Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White and Metallic Matte Black. Currently, the 125 cc Japanese maxi-scooter doesn’t really have a direct rival in India. However, it will face some serious competition from the Aprilia SXR 125, whose launch has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi