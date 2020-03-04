Suzuki Access 125 gets second price hike in less than 3 months

04/03/2020
Along with the BS-VI upgrade, the Suzuki Access 125 received a price hike of up to INR 6,800 in January. Now, it has received another price hike and became even more expensive.

Bs Vi Suzuki Access 125 Right Side
The long seat and enlarged floorboard of the new Suzuki Access 125 offer a comfortable ride.

This is the second price hike that the Access 125 has received in less than 3 months. This time, Suzuki has increased the prices by up to INR 2,300.

BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 - Old vs New Price*

VariantOld Price (INR)New Price (INR)Difference (INR)
Drum Brake Variant with CBS64,80067,1002,300
Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS66,80069,1002,300
Disc Brake Variant with CBS67,80070,0002,200
Special Edition Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS68,50070,8002,300
Special Edition Disc Brake Variant with CBS69,50071,7002,200

There are 5 variants of the BS-VI Suzuki Access - 3 standard variants and 2 special variants. The standard variants are available in 5 colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. The special variants are offered in 4 colours – Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 extracts its power from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 8.7 PS of max power at 6750 rpm and generates 10 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. This engine also has a fuel-injection system that enhances the scooter’s overall performance and fuel-efficiency. It is linked to a CVT.

BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 - Key Features

  • LED headlight
  • Eco-assist illumination
  • External fuel filler cap
  • Multi-function small digital display
  • Suzuki easy start system
  • One push central lock system
  • Front pocket

Bs Vi Suzuki Access 125 Right Side White
The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 is available in 3 standard and 2 special variants.

Also Read: Suzuki launches BS-VI Gixxer & BS-VI Gixxer SF with INR 11,000+ price hike

The Suzuki Access 125 also features a long seat, enlarged floorboard, larger under-seat storage of 21.8-litres, conventional dual luggage hooks, stylish taillamps, and a chrome muffler cover.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

Suzuki Access 125 - Image Gallery

