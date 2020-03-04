Suzuki Access 125 gets second price hike in less than 3 months

Along with the BS-VI upgrade, the Suzuki Access 125 received a price hike of up to INR 6,800 in January. Now, it has received another price hike and became even more expensive.

This is the second price hike that the Access 125 has received in less than 3 months. This time, Suzuki has increased the prices by up to INR 2,300.

BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 - Old vs New Price*

Variant Old Price (INR) New Price (INR) Difference (INR) Drum Brake Variant with CBS 64,800 67,100 2,300 Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS 66,800 69,100 2,300 Disc Brake Variant with CBS 67,800 70,000 2,200 Special Edition Drum Brake Variant (Alloy Wheel) with CBS 68,500 70,800 2,300 Special Edition Disc Brake Variant with CBS 69,500 71,700 2,200

There are 5 variants of the BS-VI Suzuki Access - 3 standard variants and 2 special variants. The standard variants are available in 5 colours – Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Pearl Mirage White, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matte Platinum Silver, and Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey. The special variants are offered in 4 colours – Metallic Dark Greenish Blue, Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black and Pearl Mirage White.

The BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 extracts its power from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine which churns out 8.7 PS of max power at 6750 rpm and generates 10 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. This engine also has a fuel-injection system that enhances the scooter’s overall performance and fuel-efficiency. It is linked to a CVT.

BS-VI Suzuki Access 125 - Key Features

LED headlight

Eco-assist illumination

External fuel filler cap

Multi-function small digital display

Suzuki easy start system

One push central lock system

Front pocket

The Suzuki Access 125 also features a long seat, enlarged floorboard, larger under-seat storage of 21.8-litres, conventional dual luggage hooks, stylish taillamps, and a chrome muffler cover.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi