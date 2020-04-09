BS6 MG Hector diesel prices revealed, are up to INR 45,000 higher

09/04/2020 - 17:03 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
MG has silently launched the BS6 Hector diesel, with prices starting at INR 13.88 lakh*. The company had launched the BS6 Hector petrol & BS6 Hector hybrid in January.

The MG Hector diesel is still available in all the four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

The MG Hector diesel has received a price hike of up to INR 45,000 with the BS6 upgrade. As before, it is available in all the four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

BS6 MG Hector diesel prices*

TrimBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
Style (manual)INR 13.48 lakhINR 13.88 lakhINR 40,000
Super (manual)INR 14.48 lakhINR 14.88 lakhINR 40,000
Smart (manual)INR 15.88 lakhINR 16.33 lakhINR 45,000
Sharp (manual)INR 17.28 lakhINR 17.73 lakhINR 45,000

BS6 MG Hector petrol prices*

TrimBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
Style (manual)INR 12.48 lakhINR 12.74 lakhINR 26,000
Super (manual)INR 13.28 lakhINR 13.54 lakhINR 26,000
Smart (automatic)INR 15.68 lakhINR 15.94 lakhINR 26,000
Sharp (automatic)INR 17.18 lakhINR 17.44 lakhINR 26,000

BS6 MG Hector hybrid prices*

TrimBS4 PriceBS6 PricePrice Hike
Style (manual)NANANA
Super (manual)INR 13.88 lakhINR 14.14 lakhINR 26,000
Smart (manual)INR 14.98 lakhINR 15.24 lakhINR 26,000
Sharp (manual)INR 16.28 lakhINR 16.54 lakhINR 26,000

The MG Hector’s diesel engine is the FCA-developed 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that is manufactured by FIAPL (Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited) in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. This engine produces a maximum power of 170 PS at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. These figures have remained unchanged post the BS6 upgrade. A 6-speed manual transmission is still standard in the diesel engine variant.

In the next three months, MG will launch the Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector. The company will offer the more family-oriented C-SUV in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. The three-row compact SUV should come with the same engines and transmissions as the two-row compact SUV.

*Ex-showroom India

