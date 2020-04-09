BS6 MG Hector diesel prices revealed, are up to INR 45,000 higher

MG has silently launched the BS6 Hector diesel, with prices starting at INR 13.88 lakh*. The company had launched the BS6 Hector petrol & BS6 Hector hybrid in January.
The MG Hector diesel has received a price hike of up to INR 45,000 with the BS6 upgrade. As before, it is available in all the four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.
BS6 MG Hector diesel prices*
|Trim
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|Style (manual)
|INR 13.48 lakh
|INR 13.88 lakh
|INR 40,000
|Super (manual)
|INR 14.48 lakh
|INR 14.88 lakh
|INR 40,000
|Smart (manual)
|INR 15.88 lakh
|INR 16.33 lakh
|INR 45,000
|Sharp (manual)
|INR 17.28 lakh
|INR 17.73 lakh
|INR 45,000
BS6 MG Hector petrol prices*
|Trim
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|Style (manual)
|INR 12.48 lakh
|INR 12.74 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Super (manual)
|INR 13.28 lakh
|INR 13.54 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Smart (automatic)
|INR 15.68 lakh
|INR 15.94 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Sharp (automatic)
|INR 17.18 lakh
|INR 17.44 lakh
|INR 26,000
BS6 MG Hector hybrid prices*
|Trim
|BS4 Price
|BS6 Price
|Price Hike
|Style (manual)
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Super (manual)
|INR 13.88 lakh
|INR 14.14 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Smart (manual)
|INR 14.98 lakh
|INR 15.24 lakh
|INR 26,000
|Sharp (manual)
|INR 16.28 lakh
|INR 16.54 lakh
|INR 26,000
The MG Hector’s diesel engine is the FCA-developed 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that is manufactured by FIAPL (Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited) in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. This engine produces a maximum power of 170 PS at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. These figures have remained unchanged post the BS6 upgrade. A 6-speed manual transmission is still standard in the diesel engine variant.
In the next three months, MG will launch the Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector. The company will offer the more family-oriented C-SUV in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. The three-row compact SUV should come with the same engines and transmissions as the two-row compact SUV.
Also Read: MG ZS EV localisation to be increased, could get a price cut
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler updates.
*Ex-showroom India