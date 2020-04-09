BS6 MG Hector diesel prices revealed, are up to INR 45,000 higher

MG has silently launched the BS6 Hector diesel, with prices starting at INR 13.88 lakh*. The company had launched the BS6 Hector petrol & BS6 Hector hybrid in January.

The MG Hector diesel has received a price hike of up to INR 45,000 with the BS6 upgrade. As before, it is available in all the four trims: Style, Super, Smart and Sharp.

BS6 MG Hector diesel prices*

Trim BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike Style (manual) INR 13.48 lakh INR 13.88 lakh INR 40,000 Super (manual) INR 14.48 lakh INR 14.88 lakh INR 40,000 Smart (manual) INR 15.88 lakh INR 16.33 lakh INR 45,000 Sharp (manual) INR 17.28 lakh INR 17.73 lakh INR 45,000

BS6 MG Hector petrol prices*

Trim BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike Style (manual) INR 12.48 lakh INR 12.74 lakh INR 26,000 Super (manual) INR 13.28 lakh INR 13.54 lakh INR 26,000 Smart (automatic) INR 15.68 lakh INR 15.94 lakh INR 26,000 Sharp (automatic) INR 17.18 lakh INR 17.44 lakh INR 26,000

BS6 MG Hector hybrid prices*

Trim BS4 Price BS6 Price Price Hike Style (manual) NA NA NA Super (manual) INR 13.88 lakh INR 14.14 lakh INR 26,000 Smart (manual) INR 14.98 lakh INR 15.24 lakh INR 26,000 Sharp (manual) INR 16.28 lakh INR 16.54 lakh INR 26,000

The MG Hector’s diesel engine is the FCA-developed 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that is manufactured by FIAPL (Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited) in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. This engine produces a maximum power of 170 PS at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. These figures have remained unchanged post the BS6 upgrade. A 6-speed manual transmission is still standard in the diesel engine variant.

In the next three months, MG will launch the Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector. The company will offer the more family-oriented C-SUV in 6-seat and 7-seat versions. The three-row compact SUV should come with the same engines and transmissions as the two-row compact SUV.

Also Read: MG ZS EV localisation to be increased, could get a price cut

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more MG updates and other four-wheeler updates.

*Ex-showroom India