BS6 Maruti Super Carry CNG (S-CNG) mini-truck launched - IAB Report

Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6 Super Carry CNG in India. The ’S-CNG’ mini-truck costs INR 5,07,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Super Carry CNG is part of the company's Mission Green Million announced at Auto Expo 2020. It is the sixth S-CNG Maruti Suzuki model that complies with the latest, BS6 emission norms.

The Maruti Super Carry CNG's engine is a bi-fuel petrol-CNG version of the G12B 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. Running on CNG, it produces a maximum power of 48 kW (65.21 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 85 Nm of maximum torque at 3,000 rpm. In comparison, the petrol version’s same outputs, delivered at the same engine speeds, are 54 kW (73.42 PS) and 98 Nm respectively. Both are linked to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The CNG variant of the Maruti Super Carry has a 5-litre petrol tank and a 70-litre (water equivalent) CNG tank. The petrol variant, for reference, can store 30 litres of fuel. Unlike the petrol variant, it is not available in a cab-chassis version. Maruti Suzuki hasn’t disclosed the mileage of the Super Carry CNG yet.

The Maruti Super Carry CNG features a large loading deck, lockable glove box, seat belt reminder and reverse parking sensor. For enhanced safety, it is equipped with a micro-switch that cuts off fuel supply on the fuel lid. It prevents the vehicle from accidental ignition during CNG refuelling.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.