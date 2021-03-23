Its been about a year since Maruti Suzuki launched the Ignis facelift in India. The Maruti Ignis facelift debuted with a comprehensive cosmetic makeover but more importantly, it's engine was updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms. It is a common perception that with BS6 conversions, most cars become marginally slower than their BS4 counterpart. And that's exactly what we will find out in this video here. Here we are comparing the 0-100 kph acceleration of the BS4 vs BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

But first, the specifications. Under the hood, the Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine, which can be had with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill produces 83hp at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The power and torque figures actually remain unchanged from BS4 to BS6. Here in this comparison, we have AMT versions of both the BS4 and BS6-spec Ignis.

BS4 Maruti Ignis BS6 Maruti Ignis 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 13.50 seconds 13.14 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 12.45 seconds 12.26 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 13.07 seconds 12.47 seconds

The acceleration comparison actually reveals very surprising results. The BS6-spec Maruti Suzuki Ignis actually came out faster than the BS4-spec Ignis in all the three runs. The best run managed by the BS6 Ignis was of 12.26 seconds. Meanwhile, the Bs4 Ignis managed a best time of 12.45 seconds. Although the differences are very marginal, they both feel equally quick in the real world. What's pleasing is that the Ignis hasn't lost any performance with its BS6 update.

With the facelift earlier last year, Maruti Suzuki updated the Ignis with a more imposing front fascia and a wider rear appearance. The facelifted car got new bumpers with faux skid plates, new radiator grille with U-shaped motif and a rear spoiler. It is available in two new single-tone colour options - Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue - and three new dual-tone colour options - Nexa Blue with Black, Lucent Orange with black roof and Nexa blue with silver roof.

In terms of dimensions, the Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width and 1,595 mm in height. It has a 2,435 mm wheelbase, and it offers a boot space of 260 litres. The interior of the Ignis was also slightly updated with the facelift. It got a new fabric seat upholstery and the new, 7-inch SmartPlay studio touchscreen infotainment system. The Maruti Ignis is available in four trims - Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Retailed through Maruti's Nexa outlets, it is priced between INR 4.89 lakh and INR 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Ford Freestyle, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and Tata Tiago.

