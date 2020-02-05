Maruti S-Presso CNG (to be launched soon) - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The Maruti S-Presso CNG has been officially unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. The CNG variant has no visual differences but uses a more pocket-friendly, bi-fuel engine.

The Maruti S-Presso CNG measures 3,565 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and 1,549 mm in height. It has a 2,380 mm wheelbase. Its bi-fuel engine is a derivative of the K10B 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol unit of the petrol variant.

Running on petrol, the bi-fuel K10B engine produces 50 kW (67.98 PS) at 5,500 rpm. Switching to CNG mode, the maximum power reduces to 43.5 kW (59.14 PS) - and that's at the same engine speed. The maximum torque output figures and the fuel economy ratings are yet to be released. While the petrol variant can be purchased with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed automated manual transmission, the CNG variant will be sold with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Maruti Suzuki will sell the CNG variant of the S-Presso in only select grades, namely LXI, LXI (O), VXI and VXI(O). For reference, the company offers the petrol variant in even in a lower-priced standard grade. To know more about what each of these grades includes in terms of equipment, go to our exclusive report.

The Maruti S-Presso CNG joins the bi-fuel lineup of other Maruti Suzuki offerings like Alto CNG, WagonR CNG, Celerio CNG, Eeco CNG and Ertiga CNG. The Maruti S-Presso petrol is priced from INR 3,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).