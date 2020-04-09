BS6 Mahindra Scorpio specifications and features revealed

The specifications and features of the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio have been officially revealed. The updated model should go on sale as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

The Mahindra Scorpio is now available with only a BS6 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 140 HP at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Mahindra Scorpio was previously available with three BS4 engine options. The first option was a 2.5-litre diesel unit producing 75 HP at 3,200 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 1,400-2,200 rpm, linked to a 5-speed manual transmission. The second option was a 2.2-litre diesel unit developing 120 HP at 4,000 rpm and 280 Nm of torque at 1,800-2,800 rpm, also paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The third option was a 2.2 -litre diesel unit delivering 140 HP at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm, matched with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Along with the BS6 upgrade, Mahindra has rejigged the variant line-up of the Scorpio. The company has deleted the base S3 variant and offers the SUV in only the S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants now. The carried over variants are almost the same as before. There are only two changes in this aspect. The S5 variant has gained lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps. The S11 variant has lost the shift-on-fly 4WD system option.

The prices of the BS6 Mahindra Scorpio will likely be revealed soon. In related news, development of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio has begun and its road testing also has commenced.

Also Read: Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in Q2 2021

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.