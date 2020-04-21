BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT launched, priced from INR 5.50 lakh - IAB Report

Mahindra has silently launched the BS6 KUV100 NXT. The company has priced the upgraded model from INR 5.50 lakh*.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT was available in 18 different configurations before the BS6 upgrade. Now, it is available in only 4 configurations. A diesel engine option is no longer available, and the same goes for the 5-seat seating layout option. Mahindra has also discontinued the K2 and K8 Dual Tone grades of the KUV100 NXT.

The Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available in only the K2+, K4+, K6+ and K8 carried over grades now. Buyers can have it as a six-seater or an eight-seater. Under the hood, there’s an upgraded, BS6 1.2-litre mFalcon G80 naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. Like the BS4 version, it produces 82 BHP of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 115 Nm of maximum torque at 3,500-3,600 rpm. Similarly, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 1.2-litre mFalcon D75 turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine that hasn't been upgraded to BS6 develops a maximum power of 77 BHP at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 190 Nm at 1,750-2,250 rpm. It also sends drive to the wheels via a 5-speed manual transmission. Select dealers might have the BS4 Mahindra KUV100 NXT diesel in stock. Dealers across India with the exception of Delhi-NCR are going to be able to clear 10% of their remaining BS4 stock for 10 days from the day the national lockdown is lifted. You can go to our previous report to check the prices of the BS4 Mahindra KUV100 NXT.

Mahindra KUV100 NXT - Prices*

Configuration BS4 Price BS6 Price Price K2+ 6-seat INR 5,28,169 INR 5,50,335 INR 22,166 K4+ 6-seat INR 5,74,242 INR 5,96,407 INR 22,165 K6+ 6-seat INR 6,55,926 INR 6,78,093 INR 22,167 K8 8-seat INR 6,83,160 INR 7,11,702 INR 28,542

*Ex-showroom Mumbai