The BS6 Kawasaki W800 has been launched in India at INR 6.99 lakh*. At this price, the more eco-friendly retro-styled motorcycle is INR 1 lakh more affordable than the BS4 version.

The all-new Kawasaki W800 was introduced in our country in July last year. With its Metallic Flat spark black/Metallic Matte Graphite grey colour option, classic and old-school styling, and parallel-twin engine, the W800 seemed to be a good option for the retro motorcycle enthusiasts. However, the high price of INR 7.99 lakh* steered most of the interested customers away.

The Japanese brand has now launched the BS6 Kawasaki W800. Instead of increasing the price of the W800, the Team Green has managed to cut it down by a whopping INR 1 lakh. This means that the latest W800 which complies with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards is available for purchase at INR 6.99 lakh*. With this drop in price, the W800 should now become a more viable and tempting option and be able to compete more fiercely with the BS6 Triumph Street Twin and BS6 Triumph Bonneville T100 that cost INR 7.45 lakh* and INR 8.87 lakh* respectively.

With the BS6 update, the Kawasaki W800 didn’t receive any significant changes. It continues to flaunt its old-school charm thanks to features such as a round LED headlamp, traditional dual-pod instrument cluster, beautiful and sculpted fuel tank, dual chrome exhausts, 18-inch spoke wheels, classic rearview mirrors, single-piece wide and comfortable seat.

The Kawasaki W800 now uses a revised 773 cc parallel-twin air-cooled engine which has been tuned to churn out 52 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and generate a peak torque of 62.9 Nm of torque that kicks in at 4,800 rpm. The powerplant is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Kawasaki has also added an assist and slipper clutch.

*Ex-showroom