Isuzu D-Max V-Cross To Make A Comeback In BS6 Guise Soon

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross was the only proper 4x4 pickup truck that we had in India, before it was discontinued in April 2020 during the transition to BS6 norms. Since then, there hasn't been much word about when Isuzu could be launching a BS6 compliant version of the D-Max V-Cross in India. Now, reports claim that the launch of the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross could be around the corner, as soon as April 2021.

Although Isuzu has already introduced the third-generation of the D-Max V-Cross overseas, the company will continue to sell the second-generation model here in India. That can be a major disappointment for some, as the third-gen model marks a notable improvement in terms of style and sophistication over the second-gen model. Even the ladder frame chassis has been majorly revised for improved driving stability and reduced noise and vibration levels. It even features a new 3.0 litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine overseas.

Also Read : Isuzu D-Max Scores Full 5-Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Test

Back home, the D-Max V-Cross is expected to remain unchanged mechanically, apart from its BS6 compliance obviously. The BS4-spec D-Max V-Cross was offered with two diesel engine options - a 1.9-litre and a larger 2.5-litre. The 2.5-litre diesel engine produced 134hp and 320Nm of peak torque and was solely offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the smaller 1.9-litre engine produced 150hp and 350Nm of torque and was offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

When launched, the BS6 D-Max V-Cross is expected to be offered only with the smaller 1.9-litre engine as of now. Isuzu is also likely to introduce an optional 6-speed manual gearbox with this engine. Power and torque output could see a marginal change, as we have seen with most other BS6 updates. The BS6 update aside. we expect the D-Max V-Cross to remain mostly similar to the BS4-spec model.

In terms of features, the D-Max V-Cross is expected to retain its touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, front and rear LED lighting, climate control, power windows, keyless entry with push-button, and electrically adjustable driver seat. Safety features on the SUV will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TC, and rear parking sensors. The BS4-spec V-Cross was priced between INR 16.55 lakh and INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Back in November 2019, Isuzu had announced that with the BS6 update, prices for the D-Max V-Cross could go up by a whopping INR 4 lakh. However, new reports claim that the price hike could in the region of INR 1 lakh.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Isuzu updates and other four-wheeler news.