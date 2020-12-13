Isuzu D-Max Scores Full 5-Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP Crash Test

Following the latest round of Euro NCAP crash test testing, Isuzu D-Max has secured full 5-star rating reflecting impressive safety. The 2020 version of the Japanese brand’s pickup truck debuted in late-2019 and went on sale in international markets earlier in 2020. Just so you know, the Isuzu D-Max tested is different from the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup sold in India as adventure lifestyle truck.

The Euro NCAP encompasses a wide variety of tests including front crash, side profile crash test, adult and child occupancy safety tests, along with pedestrian and host of other safety feature tests. It is also one of the most stringent safety tests across the globe, resulting in high standards of safety in Euro-spec vehicles.

Speaking about the rating scored by Isuzu D-Max in the Euro NCAP test, the pickup truck achieved top scores in each of the four categories: adult occupancy, child occupancy, vulnerable road users and safety assist. The D-Max scored 84% in the adult occupancy, 86% in child occupant safety, 37.6 points or 69% in the vulnerable road users segment and lastly, in the safety assist segment, the D-Max was awarded 13.4 points or 83%.

As per Euro NCAP, the vehicle’s bumper provided adequate protection to the occupants’ legs and pelvis of the pedestrian. The Safety Assist segment, on the other hand, includes passive and active safety features. Competing in a segment that is not celebrated for passengers’ safety, the D-Max features an Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) that is standard across all its variants, which is not part of the SUV sold in the Indian version, and might not make its way in the updated version as well.

The European version of the Isuzu D-Max is powered by a 1.9-litre four-cylinder inter-cooled turbo diesel unit. It produces 148 bhp at 3600 rpm and a peak torque of 350 Nm at 1800 rpm. The D-max comes with a six-speed automatic gearbox that distributes power to all wheels through a low-range transfer case.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Isuzu updates and other four-wheeler news.