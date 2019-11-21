BS-VI Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, MU-X to get costlier by INR 3-4 lakh

All the carmakers in India have started updating their BS-IV models to BS-VI as the deadline is just a little over four months away now. Latest to join the list is Isuzu, which has announced that it is going to put an end to the production of the current BS-IV models by end-2019. This move will allow the automaker to clear up the BS-IV inventory well before the deadline and thus, prevent end-time stock-clearance losses.

Isuzu has also announced that with the BS-VI switch, its entire product portfolio, which is strictly based on diesel engines, will witness a substantial hike in pricing. The ex-showroom price of the D-Max V-Cross pickup and MU-X SUV are expected to shoot-up by as much as INR 3-4 lakh. On the other hand, the price of the commercial models, such as D-Max Regular Cab and D-Max S-Cab, may rise up by INR 1-1.5 lakh. Since Isuzu's whole line-up is diesel-powered, its vehicles will see much steeper price hike compared to the petrol vehicles, since it is comparatively costlier to upgrade diesel engines.

Commenting on the same, Shankar Srinivas, Isuzu's spokesperson, said,

“There is an air of uncertainty prevailing amongst vehicle buyers in the country. As per the government announcement, BS-IV vehicles purchased on or before March 31, 2020, will continue to run even after implementation of BS-VI norms coming in force from April 2020. Isuzu would like to notify its new and existing customers about the price hike next year and urge its customers to make appropriate vehicle purchase decisions whilst availing scheme benefits that come with the range of Isuzu utility vehicles.”

Only recently, the India-bound 2020 D-Max was unveiled in Thailand. The full-size pickup truck has been completely overhauled. It has now turned into a more efficient and safer vehicle featuring improved driveability. It is based on a new Isuzu Dynamic Drive Platform. The ladder frame has been majorly updated for improved driving stability and reduced noise and vibration levels. The Thailand-spec model is available with two engine options - an updated RZ4E-TC 1.9-litre and a new 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit.

The India launch of the 2020 Isuzu D-Max will happen next year.