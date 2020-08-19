BS6 Honda Unicorn price hiked for the first time

The BS6 Honda Unicorn was launched in India earlier this year at INR 93,593*. It is available in a single variant only which comes in three colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Matte Axis Gray Metallic. The BS6 Honda Unicorn price has been increased. This is the motorcycle’s first price hike. It now costs INR 94,548*.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Honda Unicorn INR 93,593 INR 94,548 INR 955

Apart from increasing the price of the BS6 Unicorn, Honda has incorporated no other changes. The features and specifications of the bike remain the same as before.

The BS6 Honda Unicorn is powered by a 162.7cc single-cylinder engine. This mill is equipped with several advanced technologies such as a fuel injection system (PGM-Fi) and HET (Honda Eco Technology). Honda has also used a new needle bearing rocker arm which helps in reducing the friction loss thereby enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. There is also a new counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and enhances engine refinement. The air-cooled engine of the BS6 Honda Unicorn has been tuned to pump out 9.5 kW or around 13 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The BS6 Honda Unicorn also comes equipped with HET tubeless tyres developed with a new tyre compound technology that provides low rolling resistance without compromising on the grip. Compared to the BS4 model, the BS6 version has 8mm more ground clearance and 24mm longer seat.

Some of the visual features of the BS6 Honda Unicorn include a broader front cowl with a smoked windscreen, chrome highlights on the side panels and a 3D Honda Wing Mark on the fuel tank for some more premium styling.

In related news, Honda has also increased the prices of the BS6 Activa 125 and BS6 Active 6G.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi