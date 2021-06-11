BS6 Honda Gold Wing India Launch Soon, Teaser Released

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is preparing to launch the BS6 version of its elite touring motorcycle, the Honda Gold Wing, in India. The two-wheeler giant has teased the luxury motorcycle on its “BigWing” social media channels.

The upcoming BS6 Honda Gold Wing teaser image shows us a part of the gorgeous dual-LED headlamp setup and says, “Gold for Garage, Wings for Road”. The picture also tells us that the top-of-the-line touring machine will be arriving in the Indian market very soon. However, an exact launch date hasn’t been disclosed yet. Speculations say that the BS6 Honda Gold Wing is expected to be introduced in our country in the coming few weeks.

The new Honda Gold Wing was unveiled globally earlier this year. It is already on sale in the international markets and should be available in India soon. The 2021 model of the luxury touring motorcycle has certain features that enhance passenger comfort. For instance, depending on the variant, there’s a redesigned backrest for the passenger seat that provides a more relaxed angle. Also, the improved padding and a taller profile would make the overall riding experience for the passenger that much better.

The luggage carrying capacity of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing has been increased. The top boxes are capable of holding 61L of luggage that is 11L more than the previous model. The motorcycle also features new 45W speakers that with automatic volume-adjustment level. Apart from that, the new Gold Wing also supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The 1.8L horizontally-opposed, 6-cylinder engine of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission plus electric reverse or a 7-speed automatic DCT plus reverse and walking mode. It produces 125 bhp of max power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. The power is transmitted to the driven wheel via a shaft.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.