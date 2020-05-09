BS6 Honda Dio receives its first price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Honda Dio was launched in February this year at a starting price of INR 59,990*. The 110 cc scooter has now received its first price hike.

Honda has increased the prices of both the variants (Standard and Deluxe) of the BS6 Dio. The 110 cc scooter now costs INR 552 more.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Standard INR 59,990 INR 60,542 INR 552 Deluxe INR 63,340 INR 63,892 INR 552

Apart from giving the BS6 Dio a minor price hike, Honda has implemented no changes.

BS6 Honda Dio Key Features

New stylish LED headlamp

Attractive LED position lamp

Telescopic front forks

12-inch wheels

New fully-digital instrument cluster

External fuel filler cap

Engine start/stop switch

Side stand engine cut off

Retractable pillion footrest

Split grab rail

Stylish muffler cover

BS6 Honda Dio Specs

The new Honda Dio uses a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. This mill produces 5.71 kW or 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The more eco-friendly Dio also features Honda’s ESP technology and silent start with ACG.

Also Read: BS6 Honda SP 125 gets a price hike

BS6 Honda Dio Colours

The Standard variant of the BS6 Honda Dio is available in 4 colour options, namely Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazz Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. On the other hand, the BS6 Dio Deluxe is offered in 3 colour options - Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Dazzle Yellow Metallic.

The BS6 Dio isn’t the only Honda scooter which has received a price hike. Honda also increased the price of the BS6 Activa 6G and BS6 Activa 125 last month.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi