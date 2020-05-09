BS6 Honda Dio receives its first price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Honda Dio was launched in February this year at a starting price of INR 59,990*. The 110 cc scooter has now received its first price hike.
Honda has increased the prices of both the variants (Standard and Deluxe) of the BS6 Dio. The 110 cc scooter now costs INR 552 more.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Standard
|INR 59,990
|INR 60,542
|INR 552
|Deluxe
|INR 63,340
|INR 63,892
|INR 552
Apart from giving the BS6 Dio a minor price hike, Honda has implemented no changes.
BS6 Honda Dio Key Features
- New stylish LED headlamp
- Attractive LED position lamp
- Telescopic front forks
- 12-inch wheels
- New fully-digital instrument cluster
- External fuel filler cap
- Engine start/stop switch
- Side stand engine cut off
- Retractable pillion footrest
- Split grab rail
- Stylish muffler cover
BS6 Honda Dio Specs
The new Honda Dio uses a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that comes with Honda’s Programmed Fuel-Injection (PGM-Fi) for better throttle response, performance and fuel efficiency. This mill produces 5.71 kW or 7.79 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and generates 9 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The more eco-friendly Dio also features Honda’s ESP technology and silent start with ACG.
Also Read: BS6 Honda SP 125 gets a price hike
BS6 Honda Dio Colours
The Standard variant of the BS6 Honda Dio is available in 4 colour options, namely Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazz Blue, Sports Red and Vibrant Orange. On the other hand, the BS6 Dio Deluxe is offered in 3 colour options - Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Dazzle Yellow Metallic.
The BS6 Dio isn’t the only Honda scooter which has received a price hike. Honda also increased the price of the BS6 Activa 6G and BS6 Activa 125 last month.
For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi