BS6 Honda SP 125 gets a price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Honda SP 125 has received a minor price hike. Both the variants of the 125 cc commuter now costs INR 552 more than before.

Honda launched the new BS6 SP 125 in November 2019. It was the Japanese brand’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle in India. The motorcycle was launched in two variants: drum brake and disc brake. The former was priced at INR 72,900* whereas the latter retailed at INR 77,100*. Now, after the price hike, the drum brake variant of the SP 125 costs INR 73,452* and the disc brake variant of the motorcycle will set you back by INR 77,652*.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike SP 125 Drum INR 72,900 INR 73,452 INR 552 SP 125 Disc INR 77,100 INR 77,652 INR 552

The Honda SP 125 is exactly the same as before. It features a stylish LED headlight, aggressive fuel tank with sporty graphics, 5-spoke split type alloy wheels, stylish rear end and a chrome muffler cover. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows information like real-time fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, service due indicator, etc. It even has a gear position indicator.

The Honda SP 125 uses a 125 cc single-cylinder BS6 engine which comes equipped with Honda’s Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) and HET (Honda Eco Technology) with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine produces 10.88 PS of power rpm and 10.9 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension setup on the BS6 SP 125 includes conventional telescopic forks at the front and 5-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The drum brake variant of the motorcycle has 130 mm drum brakes on both the ends whereas the disc brake variant has a 240 mm front disc brake and drum brake at the rear. The bike also has Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

The BS6 Honda SP 125 is available in 4 colours options: Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi