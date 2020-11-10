BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S engine specs revealed ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the BS6 model of the Xtreme 200S in India very soon. Earlier this month, the price of the upcoming motorcycle was leaked. Now, the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S engine specs have been revealed.

Hero MotoCorp has updated the BS6 Xtreme 200S product page on its website, adding the engine specs and other features of the motorcycle. The new less polluting model will have a 199.6cc single-cylinder engine that has a SOHC set up. It complies with the latest and more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. This is the same engine that the company uses in the BS6 Hero Xpulse 200.

Hero MotoCorp has also added an oil-cooler. As far as the power and torque figures are concerned, we will have 17.8 bhp at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6500 rpm. In comparison, the BS4 model of the motorcycle had 18.1 bhp and 17.1 Nm.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R festive offers announced, save up to INR 14.5K

The Hero Xtreme 200S is a good-looking motorcycle thanks to the aerodynamic fairing and attractive twin LED headlamps. It also comes with a fully-digital instrument cluster that is the same unit which we have seen on the BS6 Xpulse 200. It offers Bluetooth connectivity which allows riders to use turn-by-turn navigation, get call alerts, and more.

The braking duties on the Xtreme 200S are handled by a 276mm front disc and 200mm disc at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is also providing single-channel ABS as a safety net. For the suspension set up, a pair of conventional telescopic forks are at the front whereas the rear gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock.

When launched, the BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S will be available in 3 colour options - Sports Red, Panther Black, and Pearl Fadeless White.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.