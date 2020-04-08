BS6 Hero XPulse 200T announced, coming soon

The BS6 Hero XPulse 200T has been announced and it's coming soon. Also, Hero MotoCorp has listed the XPulse 200T again on its website.

Earlier, the Hero XPulse 200T, along with two other 200 cc motorcycles - Hero Xtreme 200S and Hero Xtreme 200R - was taken down from the company’s official website. But now, Hero MotoCorp has listed the XPulse 200T back, additionally revealing that the bike’s BS6 version will see the light of the day soon. However, the specs of the BS6 Hero XPulse 200T remain unknown.

The XPulse 200T is a road-biased version of the Hero XPulse 200. It shares most of its parts and components with its off-road-oriented sibling, including the engine. It has a full LED headlight, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth for turn-by-turn navigation, an under-seat USB charger and a comfortable single-piece seat. It offers a relaxed riding position.

The suspension setup of the Hero XPulse 200T includes a set of 37 mm telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. A 276 mm disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear take care of the braking duties. There’s also a single-channel ABS as a safety net.

The BS6 version of the Hero XPulse 200T wouldn’t include any cosmetic changes. Even the cycle parts are expected to be carried forward from the BS4 version. The primary and possibly the only change will be the engine.

The XPulse 200T and XPulse 200 use the same engine. The specifications of the BS6 XPulse 200's engine have been revealed, and they should apply to the BS6 XPulse 200T's engine. If that’s the case, then the BS6 XPulse 200T's 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine will come with a fuel-injection system and be oil-cooled. The power and torque outputs will be 17.8 BHP and 16.4 Nm respectively. The transmission will be a 5-speed unit.

The Hero XPulse 200T was priced at INR 95,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) previously. Considering the changes that will be implemented for the BS6 upgrade, there will definitely be a price hike now.

