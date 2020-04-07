BS6 Hero XPulse 200 specs revealed, to be launched soon

The specifications of the upcoming BS6 Hero XPulse 200 have been listed on the brand’s official website. The BS6 version is less powerful compared to the outgoing BS4 version.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Specs

The 199.6 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine of the Hero XPulse is now an oil-cooled unit. It churns out 17.8 BHP of maximum power and 16.4 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the maximum power and the peak torque were 18.4 BHP and 17.1 Nm of torque respectively before the BS6 upgrade. As before, the engine is linked to a 5-speed transmission.

Aspect BS4 Specifications BS6 Specifications Engine type 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC, air-cooled 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC, oil-cooled Displacement 199.6 cc 199.6 cc Max power 18.4 BHP at 8,000 rpm 17.8 BHP at 8,500 rpm Max torque 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm 16.4 Nm at 6,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

To make the new XPulse 200 comply with the BS6 emission norms, Hero MotoCorp has also done some changes in the bike’s exhaust system. The header pipe now features a new cat-con and has been rerouted. Instead of going from the side of the engine, it now goes underneath the engine and reaches the high-mounted side slung exhaust. Even after the re-routing, the XPulse 200 has the same amount of ground clearance - 220 mm. However, the bike has become 3 kg heavier and weighs 157 kg now.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Features

Hero MotoCorp has not made any other changes in the XPulse 200. The bike features a full-LED headlight, beak-type front fender, single-piece seat and a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and offers an upright and relaxed riding posture. Even the cycle parts are the same. The suspension setup includes 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm of travel and 10-step adjustable rear monoshock. The stopping power comes from a 276 mm petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. A single-channel ABS is present as well.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Price and launch

Unlike the BS4 Hero XPulse 200, the BS6 Hero XPulse won’t be available in a carburetted variant. It will come in only a fuel-injected variant. The fuel-injected variant of the BS4 XPulse 200 retailed at INR 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the same of the BS6 version will likely be slightly more expensive. Hero MotoCorp could launch the new version later this month.

