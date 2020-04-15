BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart gets a price hike - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has hiked the price of the BS6 Splendor iSmart. India’s first BS6-compliant motorcycle now costs INR 67,100* that makes it INR 2,200 dearer than before.

The BS4 model of the Hero Splendor iSmart used to cost INR 57,430*. The company launched the BS6 variant in November last year at INR 64,900* which made it INR 7,470 costlier than its BS4 counterpart. Now, with the latest price hike, the BS6 Splendor iSmart has become even more expensive.

Model BS4 Price* Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Hero Splendor iSmart INR 57,430 INR 64,900 INR 67,100

Designed and developed at Hero MotoCorp’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Rajasthan, the BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart uses an updated 113.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It is a fuel-injected mill which produces 9 BHP of power and 9.89 Nm of torque. Hero MotoCorp claims that the new powerplant generates 10% more torque and emits 45% less carbon monoxide (CO) and 88% less nitrogen oxide (NOx). It is also more fuel-efficient.

Hero MotoCorp has carried forward the Idle Stop and Start System (i3S) from the old model to the new bike. This feature turns off the engine at long halts to save fuel. The engine is brought back to life as soon as the clutch is engaged.

For improved ride quality and better stability, the new Splendor iSmart uses a diamond frame. It also features 18-inch wheels. The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front with a travel of 120 mm and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The ground clearance of the motorcycle is 180 mm, which is 15 mm more than that of the BS4 model. The wheelbase is longer as well, by 36 mm.

The BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart is available in three colour options – Blue, Red and Grey.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi