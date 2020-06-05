BS6 Hero Pleasure+ receives a marginal price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ has received a marginal price hike. Both the variants of Hero MotoCorp’s first BS6-compliant scooter are INR 800 more expensive now.

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ was launched in January 2020 at a starting price of INR 54,800*. It is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel variant and Alloy Wheel variant. The former costs INR 55,600* now whereas the latter retails at INR 57,600* now. As expected, the specifications and features of the scooter remain the same as before.

Variant Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike Sheet Metal Wheel INR 54,800 INR 55,600 INR 800 Alloy Wheel INR 56,800 INR 57,600 INR 800

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Specs

Powering the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is a 110 cc single-cylinder engine. It features a SOHC set up and Hero MotoCorp’s Programmed FI with Advance XSens technology which enhance the acceleration and fuel efficiency. In fact, the two-wheeler giant claims that the BS6 Pleasure+ has 10% improved acceleration and fuel efficiency than the scooter’s BS4 version. The air-cooled engine has been tuned to produce 6 kW or 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Dimensions

Aspect Dimensions Length 1,769 mm Width 704 mm Height 1,161 mm Wheelbase 1,238 mm Ground clearance 155 mm Fuel tank capacity 4.8 litres Kerb weight 104 kg

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Features

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ comes with a plethora of interesting features. In terms of aesthetics, it has a chrome headlamp enclosure, chrome 3D logo and front brow and chrome side accents which impart a more premium look to the scooter. Hero MotoCorp offers blacked-out alloy wheels and sporty taillamp cluster as well. Some of the other key features include:

Mobile charging port and utility box

Side stand indicator

Analog speedometer

Dual textured seat

LED boot lamp

130 mm front and rear drum brakes

Tubeless tyres

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Colours

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is available in 7 colour options: Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi