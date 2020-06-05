BS6 Hero Pleasure+ receives a marginal price hike - IAB Report

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ has received a marginal price hike. Both the variants of Hero MotoCorp’s first BS6-compliant scooter are INR 800 more expensive now.
The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ was launched in January 2020 at a starting price of INR 54,800*. It is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel variant and Alloy Wheel variant. The former costs INR 55,600* now whereas the latter retails at INR 57,600* now. As expected, the specifications and features of the scooter remain the same as before.
|Variant
|Old BS6 Price*
|New BS6 Price*
|Price Hike
|Sheet Metal Wheel
|INR 54,800
|INR 55,600
|INR 800
|Alloy Wheel
|INR 56,800
|INR 57,600
|INR 800
BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Specs
Powering the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is a 110 cc single-cylinder engine. It features a SOHC set up and Hero MotoCorp’s Programmed FI with Advance XSens technology which enhance the acceleration and fuel efficiency. In fact, the two-wheeler giant claims that the BS6 Pleasure+ has 10% improved acceleration and fuel efficiency than the scooter’s BS4 version. The air-cooled engine has been tuned to produce 6 kW or 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.
BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Dimensions
|Aspect
|Dimensions
|Length
|1,769 mm
|Width
|704 mm
|Height
|1,161 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,238 mm
|Ground clearance
|155 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|4.8 litres
|Kerb weight
|104 kg
BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Features
The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ comes with a plethora of interesting features. In terms of aesthetics, it has a chrome headlamp enclosure, chrome 3D logo and front brow and chrome side accents which impart a more premium look to the scooter. Hero MotoCorp offers blacked-out alloy wheels and sporty taillamp cluster as well. Some of the other key features include:
- Mobile charging port and utility box
- Side stand indicator
- Analog speedometer
- Dual textured seat
- LED boot lamp
- 130 mm front and rear drum brakes
- Tubeless tyres
Also Read: Old Hero Pleasure discontinued 13 years after launch
BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Colours
The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is available in 7 colour options: Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green.
For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.
*Ex-showroom, Delhi