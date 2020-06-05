BS6 Hero Pleasure+ receives a marginal price hike - IAB Report

05/06/2020
The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ has received a marginal price hike. Both the variants of Hero MotoCorp’s first BS6-compliant scooter are INR 800 more expensive now.

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is available at a starting price of INR 55,600 now.

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ was launched in January 2020 at a starting price of INR 54,800*. It is available in two variants - Sheet Metal Wheel variant and Alloy Wheel variant. The former costs INR 55,600* now whereas the latter retails at INR 57,600* now. As expected, the specifications and features of the scooter remain the same as before.

VariantOld BS6 Price*New BS6 Price*Price Hike
Sheet Metal WheelINR 54,800INR 55,600INR 800
Alloy WheelINR 56,800INR 57,600INR 800

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Specs

Powering the BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is a 110 cc single-cylinder engine. It features a SOHC set up and Hero MotoCorp’s Programmed FI with Advance XSens technology which enhance the acceleration and fuel efficiency. In fact, the two-wheeler giant claims that the BS6 Pleasure+ has 10% improved acceleration and fuel efficiency than the scooter’s BS4 version. The air-cooled engine has been tuned to produce 6 kW or 8 BHP of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Dimensions

AspectDimensions
Length1,769 mm
Width704 mm
Height1,161 mm
Wheelbase1,238 mm
Ground clearance155 mm
Fuel tank capacity4.8 litres
Kerb weight104 kg

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Features

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ comes with a plethora of interesting features. In terms of aesthetics, it has a chrome headlamp enclosure, chrome 3D logo and front brow and chrome side accents which impart a more premium look to the scooter. Hero MotoCorp offers blacked-out alloy wheels and sporty taillamp cluster as well. Some of the other key features include:

  • Mobile charging port and utility box
  • Side stand indicator
  • Analog speedometer
  • Dual textured seat
  • LED boot lamp
  • 130 mm front and rear drum brakes
  • Tubeless tyres

Hero MotoCorp claims that the BS6 Pleasure+ has 10% improved acceleration and fuel efficiency compared to the BS4 version.

BS6 Hero Pleasure+ Colours

The BS6 Hero Pleasure+ is available in 7 colour options: Midnight Black, Sporty Red, Pole Star Blue, Pearl Silver White, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Metallic Red and Matte Green.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

