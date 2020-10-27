BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S India launch date announced - Details inside

Ducati India has finally made it official - the company is accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming BS6 Multistrada 950 S. Interested buyers can reserve the new motorcycle by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh. The iconic Italian company has also announced the launch date of the new Multistrada 950 S in our country.

The BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S India launch will take place on 2 November. It will be a digital event thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Ducati will start the deliveries of its new smallest "multi-bike" in the country from the first week of next month.

Speaking about the arrival of the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S in India, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said:

The new Multistrada 950 S embodies the traditional Ducati values of sophistication and performance with the addition of cutting edge technology in the form of our iconic Skyhook EVO suspension, DQS, Cornering ABS, Cornering LED headlight and much more. The new motorcycle is designed for the most demanding motorcyclists who are big on sports touring but don’t want to make any compromise on performance, handling, comfort and safety. We are excited to share this experience with the riders in India and are looking forward to seeing the bike on the Indian roads!

Except for the aforementioned features, the following are some of the other key elements of the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S:

5-inch TFT instrument cluster

Cruise control

Hands-free system

19-inch front wheel

840mm seat height

Bosch cornering ABS

Powering the BS6 Ducati Multistrada 950 S will be a 937cc Testastretta engine which will comply with the latest Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations. It is capable of delivering a maximum power of 113 hp which is a healthy figure for a motorcycle which has been built with long-range sports touring in mind.

After the BS6 models of the Panigale V2, Scrambler 1100 Pro, and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro, the new Multistrada 950 S will be the company’s fourth BS6-compliant motorcycle in India.

