The BS6 Datsun GO and BS6 Datsun GO Plus have been listed online and will be launched soon. Their specifications are out now.

The Datsun GO and Datsun GO Plus share an upgraded, BS6 version of the HR12 DE 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. Buyers will be able to specify them with a 5-speed manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). If had with the manual transmission, the maximum power and maximum torque of the engine are 68 PS (at 5,000 rpm) and 104 Nm (at 4,000 rpm). If had with the CVT, the same engine comes in the tuning of 77 PS (at 6,000 rpm) and 104 Nm (at 4,400 rpm).

The BS4 HR12 DE engine offered the same amount of maximum power and maximum torque as the BS6 version, and that too at the same rpm. However, while Datsun has managed to keep the outputs and the engine speeds they’re delivered at in the BS6 version the same, it has compromised with the fuel economy slightly.

The Datsun GO manual and Datsun GO CVT’s fuel economy ratings have dropped from 19.83 km/l and 20.7 km/l respectively to 19.02 km/l and 19.59 km/l respectively because of the BS6 upgrade. Similarly, the fuel economy ratings of the Datsun GO Plus manual and Datsun GO Plus CVT have fallen from 19.72 km/l and 19.41 km/l respectively to 19.02 km/l and 18.57 km/l respectively. The fuel economy has reduced by up to 5% in the case of the hatchback and by 4% in the case of the MPV.

Datsun will sell the BS6 GO and BS6 GO Plus in D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT and T(O) CVT variants. The company will announce their prices soon. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and the latest four-wheeler news.