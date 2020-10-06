Datsun cars available at several discounts & offers in October

Datsun India has announced a bunch of exciting discounts and offers for its entire range of products. Customers can avail several benefits on the purchase of a new Datsun car in October. The company has come up with these schemes when the festive season in the country is about to commence.

The various benefits that are being offered on Datsun cars for this month include cash discounts, exchange bonus, early booking benefits, corporate offers and more. With the combination of these, customers can enjoy a benefit of up to INR 47,000 on buying new Datsun cars.

Datsun Go Plus offers

The Datsun Go Plus is available at a cash discount of up to INR 15,000. The company is also offering an exchange benefit of INR 20,000 with the 7-seater. However, it is to be noted that the exchange benefit can be availed only at the brand’s NIC enabled dealerships. Datsun is also providing an early booking benefit of INR 7,500. As a result, customers can get a maximum benefit of INR 42,500 on the purchase of a brand-new Datsun Go Plus. However, the said offers and discounts are subject to change after 15 October.

Datsun Go offers

The Datsun Go is currently available at a cash discount of INR 20,000. Customers can also benefit from an exchange offer of INR 20,000. Also, an early booking discount of INR 7,500 is available before 15 October.

Datsun rediGo offers

Customers can also get massive benefits on Datsun’s entry-level hatchback, the rediGo. There is a cash discount of up to INR 7,000 and an exchange benefit of up to INR 15,000. Just like with the Go Plus and Go, Datsun is also offering an early booking benefit of INR 7,500 with the rediGo which is valid until the mid of this month. The little car is also available at a corporate discount of ₹ 7,000 for pillars of India and medical professionals.

Also Read: Top 5 Budget Cars Under INR 5 Lakh in India: Datsun, Renault and More

It is to be noted that all these discounts, offers, and benefits are valid until stock lasts or 31 October, whichever comes earlier. Also, they tend to vary at the dealership level. So, if you have been eyeing to get yourself a Datsun car, perhaps, now would be a good time to do so.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and more four-wheeler news.