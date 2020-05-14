BS6 Datsun GO and BS6 Datsun GO+ launched in India - IAB Report

Datsun has launched the BS6 GO and BS6 GO+ in India, with prices starting at INR 4 lakh* and INR 4.2 lakh* respectively. The company has also rolled out a “Buy now and pay in 2021” scheme for the GO and GO+ along with the BS6 upgrade.

The BS6 Datsun GO and BS6 Datsun GO+ share an upgraded HR12 DE 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. As before, this engine is available with a 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT. It is tuned to produce a maximum power of 68 PS at 5,000 rpm (if had with the 5-speed MT)/77 PS at 6,000 rpm (if had with the CVT) and a maximum torque of 104 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

The BS6 Datsun GO returns a fuel economy of 19.02 km/l (manual)/19.59 km/l (CVT). The BS4 version, in comparison, had a fuel economy rating of 19.83 km/l (manual)/20.7 km/l (CVT). The BS6 Datsun GO+ has a fuel economy rating of 19.02 km/l (manual)/18.57 km/l (CVT). The BS4 version's mileage was 19.72 km/l (manual)/19.41 km/l (CVT).

The BS6 Datsun GO and BS6 Datsun GO+ are India’s most affordable hatchback and MPV respectively to be available with a CVT. Their competitors either come with an option for a semi-automatic transmission or with a manual transmission only. Both models also offer a class-leading ground clearance of 180 mm as well. 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED DRLs and dual-front airbags are some more attractions of these models.

Datsun offers the BS6 GO and BS6 GO+ both in D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT and T(O) CVT configurations. The prices of the BS6 GO manual and BS6 GO CVT start at INR 3,99,000* and INR 6,25,000* respectively. The BS6 GO+ manual and BS6 GO+ CVT’s starting prices are INR 4,19,990* and INR 6,99,990* respectively. Both models are available in Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue and Opal White colours.

Also Read: 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked

*Ex-showroom

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and other four-wheeler news.