New Datsun redi-GO (facelift) teased, to be launched soon

The new Datsun redi-GO has been teased ahead of its imminent launch in India. The upcoming hatchback has a much more aggressive design.

The teaser image shows that the 2020 Datsun redi-GO has substantial design changes. At the front, the facelifted hatchback features a way bigger radiator grille, sleeker and sharper headlamps, vertically positioned, L-shaped DRLs, new lower air intake and a new bumper.

On the sides, unlike on the old Datsun redi-GO, the new Datsun redi-GO has a Datsun badge above the turn indicator on the front fenders. Another difference between the two is that the latter also has roof rails for tougher styling. 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels or wheel covers designed to look like them can also be seen in the teaser. Whatever they may be, they’re certainly more attractive than the old car’s wheel caps.

The Datsun redi-GO should receive some changes on the inside as well with the mid-cycle refresh. We’re positive about some changes to the instrument cluster and the addition of a touchscreen infotainment system. India is now of higher importance than ever before for Datsun, and so, Nissan will leave no stone unturned in enhancing its cheapest car. The company will most likely have used new trim and upholstery also inside the 2020 redi-GO. The new model should be safer as well, ready to comply with the new pedestrian safety norms that will come into effect in October.

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO would come with the same 0.8- and 1.0-litre SCe naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engines as the old model. However, unlike in the old model, they’d be BS6 compliant. The maximum power and maximum torque are unlikely to be any different, though.

The 0.8-litre engine produces 54 PS and 72 Nm of torque. Paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, it returns a fuel economy of 22.7 km/l. The 1.0-litre engine develops 68 PS and 91 Nm of torque. It returns a fuel economy of 22.5 km/l (with 5-speed MT)/23 km/l (with 5-speed AMT). The fuel economy ratings in the new model are likely to be different.

The prices of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO will likely start from just under INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Datsun to pull out of South East Asia & Russia, but not India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and other latest four-wheeler news.

[Image Source: youtube.com]