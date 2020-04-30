2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift interior and exterior leaked

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO has leaked online ahead of its imminent launch. Both exterior and interior of the new Datsun redi-GO have been prematurely revealed via what looks like its marketing presentation material.

The new Datsun redi-GO features quite a head-turning design at the front for a low-cost car its size. It has a meaner face with sleeker and sharper headlamps, a wider and taller radiator grille, more muscular bumper and huge L-shaped LED DRLs and tiny LED fog lamps. We certainly agree with the marketing team calling it “bold”.

On the sides, the 2020 Datsun redi-GO features sporty three-tone wheel covers that are designed to look like alloy wheels from a distance. Also new is a Datsun badge above the turn indicators above the front fenders. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a look at the rear end, but we doubt there are any significant changes there.

The interior of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO also has major changes, the biggest of which is an entirely new dashboard. The new dashboard is sleeker and looks more stylish because of the contrasting gun metallic grey panel on it. All the four AC vents are new and complement the sharper exterior. They have a silver coating on them. There's a new dual-tone fabric upholstery in the new car.

The new centre console seems to have been lifted from the 2020 Renault Kwid. The floor console also has the same gun metallic grey trim as the dashboard. The instrument cluster has new colour-coding but is the same panel as in the old car. Instead of a basic CD player, there’s an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s the same unit that is offered in the 2020 Renault Kwid. There's even front door trim fabric for mitigating the feeling of sitting in a low-cost car, which shows how much attention has been paid to enhance the Datsun redi-GO.

While the old model was available with only a driver airbag, the new model will be available with even a front passenger airbag. New features available in the refreshed model will include reverse parking camera and internally adjustable ORVMs as well.

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO meets the latest passenger safety norms and also the upcoming pedestrian safety norms. One of the images shows that the new car is compliant with the frontal-offset impact and side-impact crash tests and it meets the safety standards for pedestrian protection as well.

Datsun will likely offer the 2020 redi-GO with upgraded, BS6 versions of the old model's 0.8-litre petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). The transmission choices will likely be the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual (available with only the 1.0-litre engine).

[Image Source: youtube.com via instagram.com]