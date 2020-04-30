2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked

In addition to the exterior and interior of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO, its variant-wise features have also leaked online. We’ve listed all the variant-wise features of the new Datsun redi-GO in this post.

Datsun will sell the 2020 redi-GO in four variants: D, A, T and T (O). Below will be the features included in each of these variants:

2020 redi-GO D

14-inch steel wheel (with 165/70R14 tyres)

Driver airbag

ABS + EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Seat belt reminder (driver and front passenger)

Integrated headrest (front and rear)

3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver side only)

Rear seat belt (3-point ELR x 2 + 2-point x 1) with retractive function

Speed Warning

Halogen headlamp with headlamp levelizer

Intermittent wiper

Back door lock key

Front door map pocket

Front console 1L bottle holder x 2

Rear door trim 1L bottle holder

Storage with glove box

Door armrest

B pillar upper and lower trim

C pillar upper and lower trim

Tinted glass

Remote fuel lid opener

2020 redi-GO A (in addition to above)

Power steering

AC with cooler and heater

Second-row folding seat

Immobilizer

Tachometer (with integrated drive computer)

Passenger side sun visor

Accessory socket

Front and rear body-coloured bumper

Chrome AC knob dial

2020 redi-GO T (in addition to above)

Remote key entry

2 DIN audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Bluetooth/radio

Remote locking

Central locking

Monotone 14-inch full wheel cover

Centre console with silver bezel

C cluster with silver finish

Front door trim with fabric

Body-coloured outside door handle

Air vents with silver ring

2020 redi-GO T (O) (in addition to above)

LED DRL

Front passenger airbag

8-inch ULC 4 Display Audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Radio/iPod/Bluetooth/music streaming/CP & AA/VR

Rearview camera display on infotainment with projection guide

Front LED fog lamp + combination switch

Front power window

3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver and front passenger)

3 coat two-tone 14-inch full wheel cover

Rear combination lamp with signature

Manual folding ORVM with inner adjust

Body-coloured ORVM

Centre console with silver bezel & metallic fin

Piano black C cluster with silver fin

Front door trim with fabric

Accessory socket + USB + Aux

The new Datsun redi-GO will likely be sold with upgraded, BS6 versions of the old car's 0.8-litre petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). Like in the old car, 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should be the transmission choices, with the latter available with only the 1.0-litre engine.

The launch of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO should take place in the first half of next month. Expect prices to start at just under INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: Features listed in blue colour are new, meaning that they were not available in the old Datsun redi-GO.

