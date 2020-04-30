2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked

In addition to the exterior and interior of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO, its variant-wise features have also leaked online. We’ve listed all the variant-wise features of the new Datsun redi-GO in this post.
Datsun will sell the 2020 redi-GO in four variants: D, A, T and T (O). Below will be the features included in each of these variants:
2020 redi-GO D
- 14-inch steel wheel (with 165/70R14 tyres)
- Driver airbag
- ABS + EBD
- Reverse parking sensors
- Seat belt reminder (driver and front passenger)
- Integrated headrest (front and rear)
- 3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver side only)
- Rear seat belt (3-point ELR x 2 + 2-point x 1) with retractive function
- Speed Warning
- Halogen headlamp with headlamp levelizer
- Intermittent wiper
- Back door lock key
- Front door map pocket
- Front console 1L bottle holder x 2
- Rear door trim 1L bottle holder
- Storage with glove box
- Door armrest
- B pillar upper and lower trim
- C pillar upper and lower trim
- Tinted glass
- Remote fuel lid opener
2020 redi-GO A (in addition to above)
- Power steering
- AC with cooler and heater
- Second-row folding seat
- Immobilizer
- Tachometer (with integrated drive computer)
- Passenger side sun visor
- Accessory socket
- Front and rear body-coloured bumper
- Chrome AC knob dial
2020 redi-GO T (in addition to above)
- Remote key entry
- 2 DIN audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Bluetooth/radio
- Remote locking
- Central locking
- Monotone 14-inch full wheel cover
- Centre console with silver bezel
- C cluster with silver finish
- Front door trim with fabric
- Body-coloured outside door handle
- Air vents with silver ring
2020 redi-GO T (O) (in addition to above)
- LED DRL
- Front passenger airbag
- 8-inch ULC 4 Display Audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Radio/iPod/Bluetooth/music streaming/CP & AA/VR
- Rearview camera display on infotainment with projection guide
- Front LED fog lamp + combination switch
- Front power window
- 3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver and front passenger)
- 3 coat two-tone 14-inch full wheel cover
- Rear combination lamp with signature
- Manual folding ORVM with inner adjust
- Body-coloured ORVM
- Centre console with silver bezel & metallic fin
- Piano black C cluster with silver fin
- Front door trim with fabric
- Accessory socket + USB + Aux
The new Datsun redi-GO will likely be sold with upgraded, BS6 versions of the old car's 0.8-litre petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). Like in the old car, 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should be the transmission choices, with the latter available with only the 1.0-litre engine.
The launch of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO should take place in the first half of next month. Expect prices to start at just under INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Datsun to pull out of South East Asia & Russia, but not India
Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and other latest four-wheeler news.
Note: Features listed in blue colour are new, meaning that they were not available in the old Datsun redi-GO.
[Image Source: youtube.com via instagram.com]