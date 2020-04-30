2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift variant-wise features leaked

30/04/2020 - 21:00 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
In addition to the exterior and interior of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO, its variant-wise features have also leaked online. We’ve listed all the variant-wise features of the new Datsun redi-GO in this post.

2020 Datsun Redi Go Facelift Variant Features
Datsun will offer plenty of new features in the 2020 redi-GO.

Datsun will sell the 2020 redi-GO in four variants: D, A, T and T (O). Below will be the features included in each of these variants:

2020 redi-GO D

  • 14-inch steel wheel (with 165/70R14 tyres)
  • Driver airbag
  • ABS + EBD
  • Reverse parking sensors
  • Seat belt reminder (driver and front passenger)
  • Integrated headrest (front and rear)
  • 3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver side only)
  • Rear seat belt (3-point ELR x 2 + 2-point x 1) with retractive function
  • Speed Warning
  • Halogen headlamp with headlamp levelizer
  • Intermittent wiper
  • Back door lock key
  • Front door map pocket
  • Front console 1L bottle holder x 2
  • Rear door trim 1L bottle holder
  • Storage with glove box
  • Door armrest
  • B pillar upper and lower trim
  • C pillar upper and lower trim
  • Tinted glass
  • Remote fuel lid opener

2020 redi-GO A (in addition to above)

  • Power steering
  • AC with cooler and heater
  • Second-row folding seat
  • Immobilizer
  • Tachometer (with integrated drive computer)
  • Passenger side sun visor
  • Accessory socket
  • Front and rear body-coloured bumper
  • Chrome AC knob dial

2020 redi-GO T (in addition to above)

  • Remote key entry
  • 2 DIN audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Bluetooth/radio
  • Remote locking
  • Central locking
  • Monotone 14-inch full wheel cover
  • Centre console with silver bezel
  • C cluster with silver finish
  • Front door trim with fabric
  • Body-coloured outside door handle
  • Air vents with silver ring

2020 redi-GO T (O) (in addition to above)

  • LED DRL
  • Front passenger airbag
  • 8-inch ULC 4 Display Audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB/Radio/iPod/Bluetooth/music streaming/CP & AA/VR
  • Rearview camera display on infotainment with projection guide
  • Front LED fog lamp + combination switch
  • Front power window
  • 3-point front seat belt (ELR) with pretensioner + load limiter (driver and front passenger)
  • 3 coat two-tone 14-inch full wheel cover
  • Rear combination lamp with signature
  • Manual folding ORVM with inner adjust
  • Body-coloured ORVM
  • Centre console with silver bezel & metallic fin
  • Piano black C cluster with silver fin
  • Front door trim with fabric
  • Accessory socket + USB + Aux

2020 Datsun Redi Go Facelift Exterior Leaked Image
The new Datsun redi-GO is much safer than the old model.

The new Datsun redi-GO will likely be sold with upgraded, BS6 versions of the old car's 0.8-litre petrol engine (54 PS/72 Nm) and 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS/91 Nm). Like in the old car, 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual should be the transmission choices, with the latter available with only the 1.0-litre engine.

The launch of the 2020 Datsun redi-GO should take place in the first half of next month. Expect prices to start at just under INR 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Datsun to pull out of South East Asia & Russia, but not India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Datsun updates and other latest four-wheeler news.

Note: Features listed in blue colour are new, meaning that they were not available in the old Datsun redi-GO.

[Image Source: youtube.com via instagram.com]

2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift - Image Gallery (Leaked Images)

