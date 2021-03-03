BS6 CFMoto 300NK Launched, Costs Same as BS4 Model

The CFMoto 300NK has finally received its BS6 update. The naked motorcycle is the company’s first BS6-compliant model that has been launched in the Indian market. Interestingly, CFMoto is asking INR 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the less polluting model of the 300NK which is exactly the same amount at which the BS4 version of the motorcycle was introduced back in 2019.

It’s not just the price of the 300NK that has been left untouched with the BS6 update. The entire motorcycle is almost the same as before. It features an attractive LED headlamp which is also the home for a horizontal LED DRL strip. The sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and high-rise tail section keeps the sportiness alive.

The exposed frame and alloy wheels have the same bright colour. There’s also a fully-digital and full-colour TFT instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information. The display also changes its theme based on Rain or Sport mode. At the back, the tyre hugger also accommodates the license plate holder. The suspension duties are handled by a pair of USD front forks and rear monoshock. The stopping power comes from disc brakes on both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS.

The prime change in the new 300NK is the engine. It is the same 292.4cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor which now complies with the latest and stricter BS6 emission regulations. While CFMoto is yet to announce the official specs of the less polluting 300NK, we are expecting the output figures to be more or less the same as before. For reference, this DOHC engine in its BS4 state of tune used to produce 33.9 PS of power at 7,200 rpm and 20.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,800 rpm.

We expect CFMoto to launch more BS6-compliant products in India in the near future. Keep checking this space for the latest updates.

For more CFMoto news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.