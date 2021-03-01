BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs Revealed, No Loss in Power

It was in late February 2021, when the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 was officially teased for the first time. Since then, the company has released a bunch of images that have revealed the design and new colours of the upcoming motorcycle. Now, the BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 specs have also been announced.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Specs

Just like how the design of the new Ninja 300 has been left untouched, the power output of the less polluting version of the twin-cylinder motorcycle remains unchanged, too. To jog up your memory, the BS4 model used to come with a 296cc parallel-twin motor which produced 39PS of max power at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm. Kawasaki India has shared an image on its social media channels that tell us that the BS6 Ninja 300 will also have 39PS of max power. The company is yet to announce the torque output, though.

Also Read: BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 - Is it Worth the Wait?

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Colours

Based on the currently available information, the new Ninja 300 will come in at least 3 colour options including a full-black shade, a dual-tone paint scheme, and a KRT edition. The pure black colour option will have light green graphics. The dual-tone choice will feature a black fairing with green graphics and a green fuel tank, belly pan, and front fender. And the KRT edition will contain a mix of green, black, and white with red highlights on some parts. This livery is inspired by the company’s WSBK motorcycles.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Features

Kawasaki India is not expected to introduce any major new features in the BS6 Ninja 300. So, the motorcycle will have a semi-digital instrument cluster, split seats, sculpted fuel tank, high-rise tail section, alloy wheels, ABS, side-mounted single exhaust, and clip-on handlebars. The dual headlamp setup will be present, too, however, we would like to see LEDs here. As for the suspension, there will be a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be launched in India very soon. Its predecessor used to retail at INR 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new model to be slightly more expensive.

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.