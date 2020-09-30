BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS India launch date announced

After doing extensive testing of the upcoming BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS, BMW Motorrad is now ready to introduce the motorcycles in the Indian market. The world-renowned German brand has announced that it will launch the new G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes in India on 8 October.

Considering the current health situation in the country because of Covid-19, BMW Motorrad will conduct a digital event for the launch of the BS6 G 310 Twins. The live telecast of the show will be broadcasted on the company’s social media channels from 11 am onwards.

BMW Motorrad started accepting the pre-bookings for the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS from 1 September. Interested customers can make a reservation either by visiting a dealership or online via the company’s official website. The token amount has been set at INR 50,000. BMW Motorrad will start the deliveries of the new G 310 Twins from 10 October.

Thanks to the several spy shots of the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, we are aware of some of the key upgrades that the company has incorporated in both the motorcycles. For example, the new G 310 Twins will come equipped with a new headlamp. It will be a full-LED unit with a horizontal LED DRL in the centre similar to what we have seen in the BMW F 900 R.

The BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will also feature a new set of LED blinkers. The company is also expected to tweak the body panels of the motorcycles for a somewhat fresh look. Both the new bikes will show off a red frame, too.

While the details regarding the engine of the new G 310 Twins remain unknown, it is quite likely the BMW Motorrad will use the same 313cc single-cylinder motor from the BS4 models. However, it will now comply with the latest Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. We expect to have similar power and torque output figures from this mill. For reference, the BS4 engine delivered 34 PS and 28 Nm.

