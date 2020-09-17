BS6 BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS deliveries to begin next month

BMW Motorrad is yet to launch the BS6 models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS. The German brand, however, had started accepting pre-bookings for both the upcoming motorcycles from 1 September. Interested customers can make a reservation either by visiting a dealership or online via the company’s official website. The token amount has been set at INR 50,000. While we are still waiting for the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS to finally break cover, their delivery dates have been revealed.

Deliveries & Prices

BMW Motorrad will start delivering the less polluting models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS from 10 October. This indicates that the launch of the new motorcycles should happen either by the end of this month or in the first week of next. As for the pricing, it will certainly be higher than that of the BS4 models but speculations say that BMW Motorrad will use much sensible price tags for the BS6 models to make the new bikes even more accessible to the masses.

New Features

Both the BS6 G 310 Twins will come equipped with a new headlamp. It will be a full-LED unit with a horizontal LED DRL in the centre similar to what we have seen in the BMW F 900 R. BMW Motorrad has also incorporated a new set of LED blinkers for that added premium feel. We also expect to see slight changes in the body panels of both the upcoming motorcycles. The teaser images have revealed that there will be a red frame, too.

Engine

While no official information regarding the powerplant of the BS6 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS has been announced, the company will likely use the same 313cc single-cylinder engine from the BS4 models, however, it will now comply with the latest Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. We expect to have similar power and torque output figures from this mill. For reference, the BS4 engine delivered 34 PS and 28 Nm.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.