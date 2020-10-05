BS6 BMW G 310 GS unveiled ahead of its launch this week

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS India launch is just around the corner. While we were waiting for that to happen, BMW Motorrad released the official images of the upcoming ADV. Thanks to these pictures, now we know how the updated G 310 GS looks like and what new features will it come with.

The new G 310 GS will sport an attractive Rallye paint scheme which consists of a combination of blue, black, red, and silver. The beak of the ADV has been finished in blue and features subtle stickering. BMW Motorrad has also used red highlights on the fairing brilliantly. They seem to be of just the right amount. The revised fairing also wears bigger ‘GS’ logo along with the company’s badge.

Along with the Rallye paint scheme, the less polluting G 310 GS will also be offered in two other colour options - Plain Polar White and ‘40 Years GS’ Edition.

Thanks to the previous spy shots, we already knew that the BS6 BMW G 310 GS will come equipped with a new headlight setup. It is a full-LED unit with a horizontal LED in the middle. This certainly enhances the dual-sport motorcycle’s visual stance. The new LED headlight setup is similar to what BMW Motorrad is providing with the F 900 R.

The BS6 BMW G 310 GS will feature ride-by-wire technology which will make the throttle response much more precise. BMW Motorrad could also provide different riding modes, similar to what the new TVS Apache RR 310 comes with.

Powering the new G 310 GS will be a BS6-compliant engine whose specifications are yet to be announced by the company. However, it is being anticipated that it will be the same motor that used to power the BS4 G 310 GS in which it produced 34 bhp and 28 Nm. Apart from complying with the latest Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations, the updated engine will now be accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.