Track-focussed BMW M 1000 RR based on the S 1000 RR revealed

BMW Motorrad has revealed the new M 1000 RR motorcycle which is based on the brand’s highly-popular litre-class sportbike, the S 1000 RR. The new BMM M 1000 RR is the first-ever M model motorbike from the German company. As most of the enthusiasts would know, the M division is BMW’s performance department which is responsible for creating high-end, really fast and capable cars, so the new M 1000 RR should be a fully-fledged race machine.

And it is. Shortly known as the M RR, the new M 1000 RR is a proper track-focused motorcycle. It has the same engine that is used in the S 1000 RR, however, BMW Motorrad has incorporated a plethora of changes to extract out the maximum from this powerplant. For example, there are 2-ring forged pistons for Mahle, lighter titanium connecting rods from Pankl, slimmer and lighter rocker arms, fully machined intake ports with new duct geometry, and more. All these upgrades result in an insane power output of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm, while the peak torque of 113 Nm kicks in at 11,000 rpm.

BMW Motorrad has also used several carbon-fibre parts which have allowed the company to keep the overall weight of the M RR as low as possible. With all the mods completed, the new M 1000 RR tips the scale at 192 kg only! Combine this with the sheer power and torque, and you have yourself a missile.

Apart from the changes in the engine and bodywork, the new BMW M 1000 RR also gets tweaked suspension and high-performance brakes. We also see aerodynamically designed winglets that have been developed in the company’s wind tunnel. These protrusions provide the required downforce at high-speeds, corners, and while braking, eventually resulting in faster lap times.

BMW Motorrad has implemented several more alterations in the M 1000 RR to make it a proper track-tool. And as if that was not enough, so the company also came up with an M Competition Package that includes parts and components whose sole purpose is to help you go faster around a race track.

Now, with the M 1000 RR out of the box, we are expecting to see more M models from BMW Motorrad, perhaps, an M 1000 XR and M 1300 GS. Wouldn't that be nice?

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.