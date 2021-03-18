BS6 Benelli TRK 502X Launched at Attractive Introductory Price

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502X is the latest addition to the Chinese-owned Italian company’s product lineup for the Indian market. The less polluting version of the adventure tourer has been launched at an attractive introductory price.

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502X is available in 3 colour options - Benelli Red, Pure White, and Metallic Dark Grey. The first two paint schemes have been priced at INR 5,29,900* whereas the last one is a bit more affordable at INR 5,19,900*. It is to be noted that these are the introductory prices and Benelli is likely to increase them in the near future. Bookings for the new adventure tourer are now open. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 10,000 at any of the 41 authorised Benelli dealerships located across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

We are delighted to introduce the TRK 502X in India in the BS-VI format. Based on our recently launched Grand Tourer, the TRK 502, the 502X has been developed with more focus on adventure riding, offering higher ground clearance and an equipment list that is more suited to tackle off-road riding conditions. It also offers unmatched ergonomics, enhanced features and uncompromised quality. We are confident that the entry-level BS-VI TRK range will continue to strengthen our footprint in the adventure-touring segment.

Powering the new TRK 502X is the same BS6-compliant engine which also comes with the motorcycle’s road-biased model, the TRK 502, that was launched in India earlier this year. It’s a 500cc parallel-twin motor which pumps out 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. It’s mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The new Benelli TRK 502X runs on 19-in front and 17-in rear spoke wheels. With 220mm of ground clearance, it should be able to tackle most of the off-road conditions. The motorcycle also features aluminium knuckle guards that provide good hand protection. The backlit switchgear is a premium touch and the redesigned rearview mirrors are expected to offer better visibility of what’s behind. The handlebar has been finished in black and bears a Benelli logo and pitch level indicator for easy adjustments.

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502X will come with a 3-year/unlimited kms warranty as standard. The recently launched Honda CB500X, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the likes are among its rivals.

*Ex-showroom