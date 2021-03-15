Honda CB500X Twin-Cylinder Adventure Tourer Launched in India

The Honda CB500X has finally made it to the Indian shores. The twin-cylinder adventure tourer has been silently launched in the country. It will be brought in via the CKD route and sold via Honda BigWing dealerships across the nation. Bookings are now open.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said:

Driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening our offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, the CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails. This machine serves as a companion for city rides and is a beast on unravelled paths. The parallel twin-cylinder engine offers easy-to-access power and plenty of torque. Together with tough adventure styling, long-travel suspension, a tall windscreen and more, CB500X invites you to Live, Unlike the Others.

The new Honda CB500X has been priced at INR 6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It will compete with the likes of the Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. There will be two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Powering the motorcycle is a 471cc twin-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled motor features 8 valves and is capable of producing 47bhp of max power at 8500rpm and 43.2Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, Honda has put in a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

The new Honda CB500X features an upright and relaxed riding stance and a single-piece seat that should allow riders to cover long distances with ease. The adventure tourer also has a decent-sized windshield and semi-fairing that should keep the windblast in check and enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of the motorcycle respectively.

Expect the new CB500X to come equipped with full-LED lighting. Since it uses alloy wheels, thus, running on tubeless tyres won’t be an issue. This certainly works in favour of the adventure tourer. For the instrument console, there’s a full-digital unit with a negative display. The braking duties are handled by a 320mm front and 230mm rear rotor aided by a dual-channel ABS. The suspension setup includes a pair of 41mm telescopic front forks with 150mm of travel and a 9-step adjustable monoshock at the rear with 135mm of travel.

