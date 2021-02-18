BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 Launched, Costs INR 20K Less than BS4 Model

Benelli has launched its 3rd BS6 motorcycle in India. It’s the Leoncino 500. The less polluting model of the street scrambler has been introduced at a starting price of INR 4,59,900* which makes it a whopping INR 20,000 less expensive than the discontinued BS4 model. However, it is to be noted that this is the introductory pricing and Benelli is likely to increase it in the coming few months.

BS6 Benelli Leoncino Price, Colours, & Bookings

The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 gets two colour options - Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. To get the former, you will need to shell out INR 4,59,900* whereas the latter will set you back by INR 4,69,900*. Bookings for the new model are now open. Interested customers can reserve one by either vising an authorised dealership or Benelli India’s official website. The booking amount has been set at INR 10,000.

Speaking at the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said:

The Leoncino 500 has been very special to us at Benelli as it combines tradition and passion with contemporary design, innovation and performance. The Leoncino 500 is a tribute to the original model, which is a legend of Italian motorcycling that largely contributed to the history of the brand. We are happy to bring back the Leoncino 500 in its BS6 avatar. I am also glad to share that there has been no drop in power and torque figures of the Leoncino 500, in its transition to BS6 compliance. Hence, I am confident that it will continue to deliver the same excitement and rush that was delivered by the BS4 offering on sale earlier.

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 Specs

Powering the new Leoncino is the same old 500cc, twin-cylinder engine but it now complies with the BS6 emission regulations. It continues to produce 47.5PS of max power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm. The 8-valve motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli is offering 3-year and unlimited kms warranty with the new Leoncino.

BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 Features

Benelli has implemented no changes in the list of features of the new Leoncino 500. The motorcycle continues to have the same design and styling. It also has full-LED lighting and a fully-digital instrument cluster. For the suspension, we’ve got 50mm USD front forks and a laterally-mounted rear monoshock. The braking duties are handled by dual 320mm rotors upfront accompanied by 4-piston calipers and a single 260mm rotor at the rear. Benelli also provides dual-channel ABS.

For more Benelli updates and other two-wheeler news, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom