Bajaj Dominar 250 put through its paces in a top speed run [Video]

The highly anticipated Bajaj Dominar 250 was launched in India earlier this month. It features a potent 250 cc DTS-i engine. A YouTuber has conducted a top speed run to find out what the quarter-litre Bajaj Diminar is capable of.

Regular readers will know that the new 250 cc Dominar has the same engine which comes with the KTM 250 Duke, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. In the Dominar 250, this BS6-compliant single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine has a lightweight crankshaft. It comes with a fuel-injection system. It is capable of producing 27 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

With that much power and torque, the 180 kg heavy Dominar 250 is capable of achieving a top speed of 141 km/h, as it can be seen in the video. It is an impressive figure for a single-cylinder quarter-litre motorcycle. After watching the video, we think that the bike’s 6th gear is primarily for maintaining a decent triple-digit cruising speed without stressing the engine by keeping the revs low. However, we will be checking the same in our full review of the Bajaj Dominar 250 once the current health situation in the country normalises. So stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for that, and also for more Bajaj news and other two-wheeler updates.

Bajaj Auto has priced the Dominar 250 very competitively at INR 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). To achieve this, the company has cut some corners. For example, the 250 cc Dominar has a low-cost box-type swingarm instead of an aluminium one that comes with the Dominar 400. Similarly, the USD front forks are thinner, the tyres are narrower, the front disc brake is smaller, and so on.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Features

Full-LED lighting

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Twin-barrel exhaust

37 mm USD forks at the front

300 mm front disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

100/80-17” front and 130/70-17” rear tyre size

Even after all the cut-downs, the new Bajaj Dominar 250 is a great package overall. It has the form factor of the bigger Dominar 400 and should be easy to ride on a daily basis. It is available in two colour options - Vine Black and Red.

