BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS price hiked once again - IAB Report

The BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS variant received a price hike last month. The 115 cc commuter motorcycle has received a price hike again now.

The BS6 Bajaj CT 110 was launched in India earlier this year. It is available in two variants - Kick Start (KS) and Electric Start (ES). Both the variants received a price hike in May. Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the Kick Start variant once again. The BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS retails at INR 48,410* now.

Model Launch Price* 1st Price Hike Old BS6 Price* 2nd Price Hike New BS6 Price* BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS INR 46,413 INR 499 INR 46,912 INR 1,498 INR 48,410

Since its launch, the BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS price has gone up by INR 1,997. In terms of specifications and features, the company has implemented no changes whatsoever.

BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS Specs

The 115.45 cc single-cylinder engine of the BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS is an air-cooled mill. It comes equipped with electronic fuel injection which improves the bike’s performance and fuel efficiency. The 4-stroke engine is capable of producing 6.3 kW or 8.6 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm. The peak torque of 9.81 Nm is generated at 5,000 rpm. The BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS has a 4-speed gearbox.

BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS Features

The BS6 Bajaj CT 110 KS is a handsome commuter motorcycle. To enhance its visual appeal, Bajaj Auto has added an LED DRL on top of the headlight. Also, the bellows on the front suspension help to make the front end look beefier and bolder. Some of the other features of the CT 100 KS are:

Stronger and bigger crash guard

Bash plate

170 mm of ground clearance

Upswept exhaust

Comfortable seat

Rubber tank pads

Semi knobby tyres

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat BS6 could be offered nationwide

In other news, Bajaj Auto has also hiked the price of the BS6 CT 100.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi